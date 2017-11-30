University of Nevada Cooperative Extension receives grant

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension received a five-year, $640,000 grant for a program to increase at-risk Spanish-speaking children's interest, knowledge and engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The UNR Extension was one of three recipients nationwide to be awarded one of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture Children, Youth, and Families at Risk awards.

