UNR linguistics project lauded

A University of Nevada, Reno project aiming to increase linguistic diversity within the health care workforce, was recently one of 15 new Science Education Partnership Awards granted in fiscal year 2017. The project is funded for $1.25 million over five years through the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, a program of the National Institutes of Health. This is the first SEPA grant awarded in Nevada.

As part of the project, bilingual students will be introduced to careers in science, technology, engineering and math as well as in health care fields including, biomedical, behavioral and clinical research careers.