Western Environmental Testing Laboratory earns new certification

Western Environmental Testing Laboratory (WETLAB) in Sparks will now be certified in Nevada to analyze semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOC) by EPA methods 625 and 8270.

The new certification allows the company to test semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOC) in industrial and municipal wastewater samples, as well as and solid waste, soils and water samples.