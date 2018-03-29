Western Environmental Testing Laboratory earns new certification
March 29, 2018
Western Environmental Testing Laboratory (WETLAB) in Sparks will now be certified in Nevada to analyze semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOC) by EPA methods 625 and 8270.
The new certification allows the company to test semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOC) in industrial and municipal wastewater samples, as well as and solid waste, soils and water samples.
