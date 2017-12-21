 WNC offers interpreter course | nnbw.com

WNC offers interpreter course

WNC - ASL/auto/nursing

Rachael Seabert, right, and other students work in an American Sign Language class at Western Nevada College in Carson City, Nev., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Photo by Cathleen Allison/Nevada Photo Source

Western Nevada College in Carson City is offering a deaf studies two-year degree program for those who want to become a professional interpreter.

The two-year degree at WNC will, in many cases, help graduates become interpreters in schools, health-care facilities and public agencies. Graduates can continue their education, earn a bachelor's degree, and obtain certification by the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf or National Council on Interpreting.

For more information, contact WNC's Career and Technical Education office at 775-445-4272 or go online at http://www.wnc.edu.