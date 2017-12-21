WNC offers interpreter course

Western Nevada College in Carson City is offering a deaf studies two-year degree program for those who want to become a professional interpreter.

The two-year degree at WNC will, in many cases, help graduates become interpreters in schools, health-care facilities and public agencies. Graduates can continue their education, earn a bachelor's degree, and obtain certification by the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf or National Council on Interpreting.

For more information, contact WNC's Career and Technical Education office at 775-445-4272 or go online at http://www.wnc.edu.