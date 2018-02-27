Tahoe Beach Club sales reach more than $100 million
February 27, 2018
MI Worldwide Properties, a leading luxury real estate marketing and sales firm, reported record sales numbers for Tahoe Beach Club, a new private residential community on the southeastern shore of Lake Tahoe.
During the first 15 months of pre-construction sales, 41 of 46 Phase 1 residences sold for a total of $102 million, setting a record-breaking sales pace for Lake Tahoe real estate projects.
Tahoe Beach Club is the first residential community to be approved on Lake Tahoe in more than 30 years.
"Reaching a near sell out of Phase 1 pre-construction is a remarkable milestone. The fact that a property like this may not come again for many years is certainly a driver for buyers who want to secure their family's legacy on the Lake," said Mike Collins, founding partner and chief executive officer at IMI. "Tahoe Beach Club offers not only a matchless location and modern lifestyle amenities, but also the benefits of a friendlier Nevada tax climate. Given this rare trifecta we've been able to achieve record sales prices while also keeping sales at a high velocity never before seen in the Lake Tahoe market."
Set to open this Fall, Tahoe Beach Club will offer 143 two- to five-bedroom condominium residences will be anchored by the iconic Beach Club, a world-class community hub designed by renowned architect John Sather of Swaback Partners.
Tahoe Beach Club offers amenities including fine and casual dining; a yoga and Pilates pavilion; a premier fitness facility; business center; concierge services; and a full-service spa.
Recommended Stories For You
Outdoor recreation includes cabanas and fire pits, a 160-foot floating pier, boat valet service and an infinity-edge pool overlooking Lake Tahoe.
The residences at Tahoe Beach Club have been creatively layered – wood abuts stone and metal, creating a contemporary textural vibrancy. Throughout the mountain modern residences, custom lighting, wide expanses of windows, large decks, fine appliances and appointments.
The initial release of Phase 2 residences will take place this spring, and will be treated on a first come first serve reservation process, which are being secured at this time.
Tahoe Beach Club Residences start at $1.3 million. For more information, visit http://www.thetahoebeachclub.com or contact IMI at our Tahoe Beach Club office at 775-285-9440.
Trending In: Newsletter
- Tahoe Beach Club sales reach more than $100 million
- RED Development announces expansion and new retailers at The Outlets at Legends
- The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) announced the addition of new staff members
- U.S. Bank sponsors free admission to the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada
- Over 600 students attend first ever Northern Nevada Construction Career Day