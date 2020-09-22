Newtron Group donates $30K to Education Alliance of Washoe County for laptops

RENO, Nev. — The Newton B. Thomas Family/Newtron Group Fund recently donated $30,000 to the Education Alliance of Washoe County, a nonprofit focused on academic achievement and workforce development.

According to a Sept. 14 press release, the donation will support the nonprofit’s effort to obtain laptop computers for students who need them for remote learning.

“This generous donation will make a significant difference in our effort to assist the 7,000 students who began this school year without access to a laptop computer for school work,” Kendall Inskip, executive director of the Education Alliance of Washoe County, said in a statement. “The Newton B. Thomas Family/Newtron Group Fund demonstrates an inspirational level of community involvement.”

Based in Louisiana, The Newtron Group is one of America’s largest privately-owned specialty construction contractors and among the nation’s leading electrical and instrumentation providers.

According to the press release, the Newtron Group — which expanded to Northern Nevada in 2019 by opening an office in Sparks — is committed to sourcing all materials “from local Nevada vendors.”

“I want to give a huge thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and The Newtron Group for making these funds available to benefit our community,” said Lee LaRussa, area manager for the Newtron Group in Sparks. “Newtron is proud to call Reno home and we are excited to have this amazing opportunity to give back.”

The donation comes as Northern Nevada businesses are been asked to sponsor computers for individual schools — or classrooms in individual schools, including the public charter schools overseen by the Washoe County School District — through an effort launched Aug. 13 by SOS Washoe.

Go to ed-alliance.org/donate/#laptop to contribute.