Nicole Merwin earns NV broker’s license: NNBW people briefs, week of April 23

Editor's Note: The following people briefs are published on a weekly basis and are compiled from submissions emailed to the NNBW newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some people briefs may publish online only.

—–

NICOLE MERWIN

Nicole Merwin, an agent with L. Lance Gilman Real Estate, recently earned her Nevada broker's license following completion of the advanced education and exam required to earn the broker designation.

Merwin comes from a Northern Nevada family of real estate agents and home builders. She began her career in Elko in 2012 where she earned a Top 25 Spot as a producer and then relocated to Reno in 2014, shortly thereafter joining L. Lance Gilman Real Estate in 2015.

MICHAEL ROUNDS

Recommended Stories For You

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck announced Michael Rounds will serve as chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Department.

Based in the firm's Reno office, Rounds is an intellectual property litigator who strives to achieve favorable pretrial and trial outcomes for clients in the internet, cellphone, gaming, pharmaceutical, hardware, software and heavy equipment industries. Specific to Nevada, he has two of the largest plaintiff and defense verdicts in District of Nevada history, both affirmed by the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals.

With nearly three decades of firm leadership experience, he will oversee the strategic direction of the firm's IP Department. Prior to joining Brownstein, Rounds co-founded his own firm, Watson Rounds, a firm Brownstein acquired in September of 2015. He also practiced IP law at Townsend and Townsend and Crew (now Kilpatrick, Townsend and Stockton) in San Francisco.

ALY KEIFE

Aly Keife, an assistant residential property manager with Nevada Commercial Services, Inc., was awarded the Q1 scholarship from the Northern Nevada/Tahoe Chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). The scholarship money will be used as Keife seeks her Accredited Residential Management (ARM) designation from IREM.

KEN SIMONDS

Hidden Valley Country Club is welcoming its new head golf professional, Ken Simonds. Simonds comes to Northern Nevada from La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. He's a Class A PGA professional with a decade of head golf professional experience.

Simonds is also a professional golf tournament director whose education includes a Bachelor of Arts in English from San Diego State University. His extensive education in the golf industry includes certifications in advanced teaching, club-fitting, club-building and advanced rules.

MARLENE SCHWARTZ

Quick Space has announced Marlene Schwartz as director of finance. Schwartz joins the Quick Space team with 30 years of experience as a corporate controller.

In her new role, Schwartz is responsible for overseeing financial operations, developing, implementing and monitoring compliance with accounting process and procedures. She will also be responsible for developing, mentoring and leading the team of accounting personnel.

Schwartz earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and business administration from California State University, Northridge and has completed continuing education courses in human relations, business management, marketing strategies and effective communications.