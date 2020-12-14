NNBW 12 Days of Giveaways sponsor profile: AboutTownDeb, LCC

About Town Deb



This month, the NNBW kicked off its 12 Days of Giveaways promotion. It’s an opportunity to highlight and support local businesses while bringing holiday cheer.

From Dec. 3-18 (weekdays only), readers can enter each day for a chance to win gift cards, products and services from local businesses thanks to the support of our amazing sponsors.

Go here to enter and learn more and to enter for today’s prize.

Additionally, throughout the promotion, we’ll be featuring each of our sponsors. Today, we profile AboutDownDeb, LLC.

About the company:

Debbie McCarthy, better known as About Town Deb, has spent the last several years embracing her passion for wine, food and travel throughout Northern Nevada, California and beyond. Documenting her experiences and sharing them with her community on social media has sparked a new joy in Deb. She looks for every opportunity to bring new friends into her family. Deb has seven years of experience in radio media, she co-founded a women’s lifestyle magazine, and is the recipient of several awards, including Promotions Person of the Year and a Sierra Nevada Top-20 Most Powerful Woman winner in 2018, and is involved with numerous organizations.

Debbie McCarthy

About-Town-Deb-Debbie

Learn more: