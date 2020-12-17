NNBW 12 Days of Giveaways sponsor profile: Agate Construction

Agate Construction



This month, the NNBW kicked off its 12 Days of Giveaways promotion. It’s an opportunity to highlight and support local businesses while bringing holiday cheer.

From Dec. 3-18 (weekdays only), readers can enter each day for a chance to win gift cards, products and services from local businesses thanks to the support of our amazing sponsors.

Additionally, throughout the promotion, we’ll be featuring each of our sponsors. Today, we profile Agate Construction.

About the company:

A full-service general contractor and accomplished construction manager, Agate Construction collaborates with clients and design teams on projects of all sizes in the industrial, public, mining and commercial market sectors. Possessing an experienced team of builders and construction experts based in Nevada and Arizona, Agate Construction safely executes all of its customers’ projects with a controlled sense of urgency, incorporates processes that promotes safe and orderly projects, emphasizes effective communication and most importantly, Agate Construction is an advocate for its customers and their projects, resulting in an unmatched stewardship of our clients’ vision, objectives and budgets.

