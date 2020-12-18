NNBW 12 Days of Giveaways sponsor profile: Dolce Vita Wellness

Dolce Vita Wellness



This month, the NNBW kicked off its 12 Days of Giveaways promotion. It’s an opportunity to highlight and support local businesses while bringing holiday cheer.

From Dec. 3-18 (weekdays only), readers can enter each day for a chance to win gift cards, products and services from local businesses thanks to the support of our amazing sponsors.

Go here to enter and learn more and to enter for today’s prize.

Additionally, throughout the promotion, we’ll be featuring each of our sponsors. Today, we profile Dolce Vita Wellness.

About the company:

Dolce Vita — Live a Life in Balance. Dolce Vita Spa’s creator, Nyla Allen, a trained and versatile massage therapist, opened her first wellness and med spa, Dolce Vita, in South Reno more than six years ago and has been voted “Reno’s Best Local Spa” for six years running. Her second location, The Refuge Spa, opened in the fall of 2019 inside the Renaissance Hotel in Downtown Reno. The move to the new Rancharrah location will soon be added to her family of successful spa service businesses. It will feature a full-service medical spa, day spa, wellness facilities, and bar amenities.

Nyla Allen

Courtesy Photo

Learn more: