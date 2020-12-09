NNBW 12 Days of Giveaways sponsor profile: Double R Living

Double R Living



Last week, the NNBW kicked off its 12 Days of Giveaways promotion. It’s an opportunity to highlight and support local businesses while bringing holiday cheer.

From Dec. 3-18 (weekdays only), readers can enter each day for a chance to win gift cards, products and services from local businesses thanks to the support of our amazing sponsors.

Additionally, throughout the promotion, we’ll be featuring each of our sponsors. Today, we profile Double R Living in South Reno.

About the company:

Coming early 2021! Double R will be the newest and most luxurious collection of apartment homes in Reno! Double R Living will have a two-story clubhouse complete with a state-of-the-art gym and yoga studio, game room, gourmet community kitchen, conference room, bike/ski shop, and much more! Enjoy the year-round, resort-style heated pool and spa or relax on our rooftop lounge and speakeasy. Have the options of a studio or a one-, two-, or three-bedroom home that fits all your needs. Internet/cable ready, high-end appliances, oversized closets, and attached and detached garage options! Call today for more information on your new home!

Rooftop view from Double R in South Reno.

Courtesy Photo: Double R Living

