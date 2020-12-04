NNBW 12 Days of Giveaways sponsor profile: Heuer Insurance Agency

EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to the economic impacts of COVID-related shutdowns and limitations, it's more important than ever to support local journalism. The NNBW is an essential business. Please consider a subscription or donation to the NNBW and/or one of our sister publications. Go here to purchase a subscription. If you wish to donate, go here, or call a Customer Service Representative at 775-882-2515 to learn more.

This week, the NNBW kicked off its 12 Days of Giveaways promotion. It’s an opportunity to highlight and support local businesses while bringing holiday cheer.

From Dec. 3-18 (weekdays only), readers can enter each day for a chance to win gift cards, products and services from local businesses thanks to the support of our amazing sponsors.

Go here to enter and learn more and to enter for today’s prize.

Additionally, throughout the promotion, we’ll be featuring each of our sponsors. Today, we profile Sparks-based Heuer Insurance Agency.

About Heuer Insurance Agency:

Family owned and operated since 1929, Heuer Insurance Agency has been providing Northern Nevada with insurance assistance for over 90 years. Heuer is a full-service residential, commercial and life insurance provider. From auto and home, worker compensation and professional liability to life insurance, we provide clients with comprehensive insurance coverages from top-rated providers and ensure they have a policy that fits their needs. Our agents treat customers as people, not polices. We understand that we are handling an important part of a person or a company’s life and we strive to provide accurate information, quick responses and best fit solutions.

Heuer Insurance Agency Owner/CEO Adam Heuer.

Courtesy Photo

