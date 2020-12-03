NNBW 12 Days of Giveaways sponsor profile: KPS3
Today, the NNBW is kicking off its 12 Days of Giveaways promotion. It’s an opportunity to highlight and support local businesses while bringing holiday cheer.
From Dec. 3-18 (weekdays only), readers can enter each day for a chance to win gift cards, products and services from local businesses thanks to the support of our amazing sponsors.
Additionally, throughout the promotion, we’ll be featuring each of our sponsors. Today, we profile Reno-based KPS3.
About KPS3:
Radical in our ideas and opinions, responsible in our approach and thought. For brands and ideas to take hold in today’s marketing landscape, you need both crazy and grounded. Meticulous and speedy. You need to be prepared to pivot when the opportunity arises to make the largest impact you can. Being nimble to what is working, adjusting for making a larger impact. This is how we’ve grown over the past 30 years from a traditional PR firm to a fully integrated agency, delivering purposeful branding, marketing and public relations focused on moving companies toward growth.
Learn more:
- Location: 500 Ryland St., Ste. 300, Reno, NV 89502
- Owner/CEO: Rob Gaedtke (CEO & President)
- Phone: 775-686-7439
- Website: kps3.com
- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/kps3
- Facebook: @KPS3Marketing
- Instagram: @KPS3marketing
