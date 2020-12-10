NNBW 12 Days of Giveaways sponsor profile: Montane Building Group

Montane Building Group



About the company:

Montane Building Group prides ourselves on creating trusting and lasting relationships with our customers. We specialize in being a design-build structured company. Design-build brings the designers to the construction team, helping to create a successful team environment from the start. We carefully assemble the optimal team for a project and ensures all members work collaboratively in order to complete the project in a timely and efficient manner. From initial concept to completion, Montane manages all aspects of your commercial construction project with attention to detail and care.

Rob Smith

Montane-Building-Group-Rob-SMith

