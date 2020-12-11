NNBW 12 Days of Giveaways sponsor profile: Platinum Wealth Management

Platinum Wealth Management



About the company:

Emmy nominated journalist Jennifer Rogers Markwell changed gears in her television career when she realized the need to help women and their finances. It started at home for Jennifer after her grandfather passed away and she wanted to help her grandmother make sense of investing. Now she regularly hosts educational workshops to empower women to take charge of their investments. She is also very active in both state and local communities. In addition to acting as President for Platinum Wealth Management, Jennifer currently serves as a State Commissioner for the Nevada Commission for Women and volunteers on the board for Girls Scouts of the Sierra Nevada. Jennifer Rogers Markwell was voted a Sierra Nevada Top-20 Most Powerful Woman by the Northern Nevada Business Weekly in both 2018 and 2019.

