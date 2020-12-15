NNBW 12 Days of Giveaways sponsor profile: Quick Space

Quick Space



About the company:

Quick Space is committed to creating environments where human thrive by offering portable business solutions and exceptional service. We provide site services and storage solutions to all the Sierra region, including northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe and Truckee. Services include storage and security, construction sites, event infrastructure, temporary office space and portable restrooms. Our solutions are convenient and tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. This coupled with our exceptional customer service and an extensive and adaptable inventory allows Quick Space to meet the needs of our customers and community.

Ty Rogers

Photo: Jeramie Lu Photography

