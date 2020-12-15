NNBW 12 Days of Giveaways sponsor profile: Quick Space
This month, the NNBW kicked off its 12 Days of Giveaways promotion. It’s an opportunity to highlight and support local businesses while bringing holiday cheer.
From Dec. 3-18 (weekdays only), readers can enter each day for a chance to win gift cards, products and services from local businesses thanks to the support of our amazing sponsors.
Go here to enter and learn more and to enter for today’s prize.
Additionally, throughout the promotion, we’ll be featuring each of our sponsors. Today, we profile Quick Space in Sparks.
About the company:
Quick Space is committed to creating environments where human thrive by offering portable business solutions and exceptional service. We provide site services and storage solutions to all the Sierra region, including northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe and Truckee. Services include storage and security, construction sites, event infrastructure, temporary office space and portable restrooms. Our solutions are convenient and tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. This coupled with our exceptional customer service and an extensive and adaptable inventory allows Quick Space to meet the needs of our customers and community.
Learn more:
- Location: 820 Marietta Way, Sparks, NV 89431
- Director of Business Development: Ty Rogers
- Phone: 775-359-4688
- Website: quickspacenevada.com
- Facebook: @quickspacenevada
- Instagram: @quickspacenevada
- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/quick-space
Covering Your Assets: 2020 tax year nuances that may surprise you (Voices)
Something to note for the tax filing: most people won’t be able to claim expenses for their WFH setup, as the tax law enacted in 2017 did away with the ability of employees to claim any unreimbursed employee expenses.