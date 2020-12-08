NNBW 12 Days of Giveaways sponsor profile: The Liberty Group of Nevada, LLC

Liberty Group of Nevada, LLC



About The Liberty Group of Nevada, LLC:

Founded in 2004, The Liberty Group of Nevada, LLC is Northern Nevada’s most professional business brokerage firm. Our goal is to make the process of buying or selling your business an informed and pleasurable experience, with no surprises. Our business brokers have either owned, managed and/or sold a variety of businesses and therefore understand the importance of providing top notch customer service. We believe that a fair evaluation, full disclosure of facts and professional handling of all matters through the close of escrow are crucial to successfully buying or selling a business.

Hollie and Brad Bottoset

Hollie-and-Brad-Bottoset

