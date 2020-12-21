NNBW 12 Days of Giveaways sponsor profile: Thrive Wellness of Reno
This month, the NNBW kicked off its 12 Days of Giveaways promotion. It’s an opportunity to highlight and support local businesses while bringing holiday cheer.
From Dec. 3-18 (weekdays only), readers can enter each day for a chance to win gift cards, products and services from local businesses thanks to the support of our amazing sponsors.
Go here to enter and learn more and to enter for today’s prize.
Additionally, throughout the promotion, we’ll be featuring each of our sponsors. Today, we profile Thrive Wellness of Reno.
About the company:
Thrive Wellness of Reno is a dedicated collaborative of specialists committed to the emotional, physical and behavioral health of our clients. We specialize in empowering and treating individuals throughout the lifespan with an emphasis on the following: eating disorders (food issues), perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, baby blues, anxiety disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and depressive disorders. Start thriving today!
Learn more:
- Locations: Roy House, 491 Court St., Reno, NV 89501 / 421 W. Plumb Lane, Ste. I, Reno, NV 89509
- Owner/CEO: Kat Geiger, LCSW, CEDS, PMH-C
- Phone: 775-525-8103
- Website: thrivewellnessreno.com
- Instagram: @thrivewellnessreno
- Facebook: @thrivewellnessreno
- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/thrive-wellness-reno
