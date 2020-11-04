NNBW 2020 Best In Business finalists revealed

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Business Weekly is pleased today to announce the 180 finalists in our 2020 Best In Business contest — 10 in each of the 18 categories, presented in alphabetical order.

The finalists were determined after a nomination period from Aug. 19-Sept. 9, followed by the Sept. 23-Oct. 7 voting period.

We will announce the 18 winners (including second and third place) on Dec. 30, 2020, both on our website and within the 13th annual Northern Nevada Book of Lists, our marquee special section that’s scheduled to publish the same day.

You can also go here to see the full list of finalists. Questions about the finalists? Please reach out to NNBW Associate Publisher Melissa Saavedra at msaavedra@nevadanewsgroup.com or Editor Kevin MacMillan at kmacmillan@nevadanewsgroup.com.

Below are the 2020 finalists:

INDIVIDUAL

Most Influential (Thought Leaders)

Ann Silver, CEO, Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce

Anthony Slonim, MD, DrPH, CPE, FAAPL, FACHE, President and CEO, Renown Health

Cindy Carano, Executive Director of Community Relations, THE ROW, Reno

Danny DeLaRosa, Chief Development Officer, Greater Nevada Credit Union

Evynn Tyler McFalls, Director of Insights and Strategy, The Abbi Agency

Joey Gilbert, Attorney and CEO, Joey Gilbert Law

Michael Russell, Partner and CEO, United Construction

Nancy Fennell, CEO, Dickson Realty

Stephanie Kruse, President and Chief Strategist, KPS3

Ty Rogers, Director of Business Development, Quick Space Nevada

Leaders To Know (High Profile)

Cheree Boteler, Chief Marketing Officer, STEP2

Clara Andriola, Executive Director, Reno Rodeo Foundation

Diaz Dixon, CEO, Eddy House, Inc.

Isabelle Rodriguez Wilson, President and CEO, Nevada Women’s Fund

Jeannine Hall, Director of Marketing & Business Development, Meadowood Mall

Mike Crawford, President, ITS Logistics

Rick Thomas, EVP/Northern Nevada Executive, Nevada State Bank

Teresa Di Loreto, Broker Owner, Challenger Real Estate, and Executive Director of the Nevada Military Support Alliance

Victor Fuchs, President and Managing Member of Helix Electric of Nevada

Warren Tripp, President, Tripp Enterprises, Inc.

New Nevada Innovators (Movers & Shakers)

Aaron Clark, REALTOR ®, Edge Realty

Adam Kiefer, CEO and Co-Founder, Talage Insurance

Britton Griffith, Vice President of Operations, Reno Engineering Corporation

Claudia Saavedra, CRS, Charles Kitchen Realty, and 2020 Sierra Nevada President, Sierra Nevada REALTORS ®

Dong Min, CFO, Novo Logistics

Erin Krug, Director of Business Process and Analytics, Microsoft

Jeff Panko, Branch Manager II, United Federal Credit Union

Khalilah Cage, Marketing Manager, Tolles Development Company

Rob Gaedtke, President and CEO, KPS3

Wesley McQuillen, Principal, ALTER Strategies

CORPORATE COMMUNITY

Most Diverse Company (Workforce Diversity)

Eide Bailly LLP

EVOKE Fitness Training Complex

Great Full Gardens

Immunize Nevada

Microsoft Reno

National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges

PKL Homes

Prominence Health

The Abbi Agency

The Applied Companies

Most Philanthropic Company (Community Give-Back)

Alston Construction

CoCoMoes Qnique Eats!

Greater Nevada Credit Union

One Nevada Credit Union / NIAA Partnership

Panattoni Development Company

Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment / Silver State International

Quick Space

Renown Health

The Abbi Agency

Veterans Guest House

Most Sustainable Company (Green & Earth Friendly)

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Down to Earth Composting

Elemental LED Inc.

Haus of Reed

Great Basin Community Food Co-op

L&L Reclaimed Wood

NOW Foods

Peppermill Resort Spa Casino

Quick Space

Western Environmental Testing Laboratory (WETLAB)

BEST IN BUSINESS

Best Accounting Firm

Albright & Associates, Ltd.

Barnard Vogler & Co.

Belle Business Services

Bullis & Company LLC

Capital Tax Solutions

CliftonLarsonAllen

Eide Bailly LLP

Evans Nelson & Company CPAs

Grant Thornton LLP

J.A. Solari & Partners

Best Bank/SBA Lender

Chase Bank

City National Bank

First Independent Bank

Greater Commercial Lending

Heritage Bank

Nevada State Bank

Meadows Bank

Plumas Bank

US Bank

Wells Fargo

Best Commercial Real Estate Company

ArchCrest Commercial Partners

Avison Young/Western Alliance Commercial, Inc.

CBRE

Colliers International

Dickson Commercial Group, Inc.

Kidder Mathews

LOGIC Commercial Real Estate Company

NAI Alliance

Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate

SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates

Best Commercial/Residential Developer

Basin Street Properties

Dermody Properties

K Corporation

McKenzie Properties

Panattoni Development Company

Reno Land Inc.

S3 Development

Shaheen Beauchamp Builders

Tanamera Construction

Tolles Development Company

Best Construction Company/Firm

Alston Construction

Clark/Sullivan Construction

Frank Lepori Construction

Granite Construction

Miles Construction

Plenium Builders

Q&D Construction

Savage and Son

Sierra Nevada Construction

United Construction Co.

Best Credit Union

Churchill County Federal Credit Union

Elko Federal Credit Union

Financial Horizons Credit Union

Great Basin Federal Credit Union

Greater Nevada Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union

One Nevada Credit Union

Sierra Pacific Federal Credit Union

United Federal Credit Union

WestStar Credit Union

Best Hospital & Healthcare Company

Carson Tahoe Health

Nevada ENT and Hearing Associates

Northern Nevada Medical Center

Prominence Health Plan

Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

Reno Orthopedic Clinic

Renown Health

Saint Mary’s Health Network

Sierra Compounding Pharmacy

Thrive Wellness of Reno

Best Law Firm

Allison MacKenzie

Dickinson Wright

Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Holland & Hart

Joey Gilbert Law

Kaempfer Crowell

McDonald Carano

Snell & Wilmer

Viloria, Oliphant, Oster & Aman

Woodburn and Wedge

Best Loan & Title Company

Alpen Mortgage

Eagle Home Mortgage

First American Title

First Centennial Title Company of Nevada

Greater Nevada Mortgage

Guild Mortgage Company

Mann Mortgage

PrimeLending

Ticor Title

Western Title Company

Best Manufacturing/Logistics Company

Bently Nevada

Click Bond, Inc.

Full Tilt Logistics

Haus of Reed

ITS Logistics

Kimmie Candy

Novo Logistics

NOW Foods

SendCutSend

Tripp Enterprises, Inc.

Best Residential Real Estate Company

Berkshire Hathaway

Charles Kitchen Realty

Chase International

Coldwell Banker

Dickson Realty

Ferrari-Lund Real Estate

Keller Williams Group One, Inc.

RE/MAX Professionals

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates

Sierra Nevada Properties

Best Technology Company/Firm