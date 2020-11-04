NNBW 2020 Best In Business finalists revealed
RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Business Weekly is pleased today to announce the 180 finalists in our 2020 Best In Business contest — 10 in each of the 18 categories, presented in alphabetical order.
The finalists were determined after a nomination period from Aug. 19-Sept. 9, followed by the Sept. 23-Oct. 7 voting period.
We will announce the 18 winners (including second and third place) on Dec. 30, 2020, both on our website and within the 13th annual Northern Nevada Book of Lists, our marquee special section that’s scheduled to publish the same day.
You can also go here to see the full list of finalists.
Below are the 2020 finalists:
INDIVIDUAL
Most Influential (Thought Leaders)
- Ann Silver, CEO, Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce
- Anthony Slonim, MD, DrPH, CPE, FAAPL, FACHE, President and CEO, Renown Health
- Cindy Carano, Executive Director of Community Relations, THE ROW, Reno
- Danny DeLaRosa, Chief Development Officer, Greater Nevada Credit Union
- Evynn Tyler McFalls, Director of Insights and Strategy, The Abbi Agency
- Joey Gilbert, Attorney and CEO, Joey Gilbert Law
- Michael Russell, Partner and CEO, United Construction
- Nancy Fennell, CEO, Dickson Realty
- Stephanie Kruse, President and Chief Strategist, KPS3
- Ty Rogers, Director of Business Development, Quick Space Nevada
Leaders To Know (High Profile)
- Cheree Boteler, Chief Marketing Officer, STEP2
- Clara Andriola, Executive Director, Reno Rodeo Foundation
- Diaz Dixon, CEO, Eddy House, Inc.
- Isabelle Rodriguez Wilson, President and CEO, Nevada Women’s Fund
- Jeannine Hall, Director of Marketing & Business Development, Meadowood Mall
- Mike Crawford, President, ITS Logistics
- Rick Thomas, EVP/Northern Nevada Executive, Nevada State Bank
- Teresa Di Loreto, Broker Owner, Challenger Real Estate, and Executive Director of the Nevada Military Support Alliance
- Victor Fuchs, President and Managing Member of Helix Electric of Nevada
- Warren Tripp, President, Tripp Enterprises, Inc.
New Nevada Innovators (Movers & Shakers)
- Aaron Clark, REALTOR ®, Edge Realty
- Adam Kiefer, CEO and Co-Founder, Talage Insurance
- Britton Griffith, Vice President of Operations, Reno Engineering Corporation
- Claudia Saavedra, CRS, Charles Kitchen Realty, and 2020 Sierra Nevada President, Sierra Nevada REALTORS ®
- Dong Min, CFO, Novo Logistics
- Erin Krug, Director of Business Process and Analytics, Microsoft
- Jeff Panko, Branch Manager II, United Federal Credit Union
- Khalilah Cage, Marketing Manager, Tolles Development Company
- Rob Gaedtke, President and CEO, KPS3
- Wesley McQuillen, Principal, ALTER Strategies
CORPORATE COMMUNITY
Most Diverse Company (Workforce Diversity)
- Eide Bailly LLP
- EVOKE Fitness Training Complex
- Great Full Gardens
- Immunize Nevada
- Microsoft Reno
- National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges
- PKL Homes
- Prominence Health
- The Abbi Agency
- The Applied Companies
Most Philanthropic Company (Community Give-Back)
- Alston Construction
- CoCoMoes Qnique Eats!
- Greater Nevada Credit Union
- One Nevada Credit Union / NIAA Partnership
- Panattoni Development Company
- Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment / Silver State International
- Quick Space
- Renown Health
- The Abbi Agency
- Veterans Guest House
Most Sustainable Company (Green & Earth Friendly)
- Atlantis Casino Resort Spa
- Down to Earth Composting
- Elemental LED Inc.
- Haus of Reed
- Great Basin Community Food Co-op
- L&L Reclaimed Wood
- NOW Foods
- Peppermill Resort Spa Casino
- Quick Space
- Western Environmental Testing Laboratory (WETLAB)
BEST IN BUSINESS
Best Accounting Firm
- Albright & Associates, Ltd.
- Barnard Vogler & Co.
- Belle Business Services
- Bullis & Company LLC
- Capital Tax Solutions
- CliftonLarsonAllen
- Eide Bailly LLP
- Evans Nelson & Company CPAs
- Grant Thornton LLP
- J.A. Solari & Partners
Best Bank/SBA Lender
- Chase Bank
- City National Bank
- First Independent Bank
- Greater Commercial Lending
- Heritage Bank
- Nevada State Bank
- Meadows Bank
- Plumas Bank
- US Bank
- Wells Fargo
Best Commercial Real Estate Company
- ArchCrest Commercial Partners
- Avison Young/Western Alliance Commercial, Inc.
- CBRE
- Colliers International
- Dickson Commercial Group, Inc.
- Kidder Mathews
- LOGIC Commercial Real Estate Company
- NAI Alliance
- Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate
- SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates
Best Commercial/Residential Developer
- Basin Street Properties
- Dermody Properties
- K Corporation
- McKenzie Properties
- Panattoni Development Company
- Reno Land Inc.
- S3 Development
- Shaheen Beauchamp Builders
- Tanamera Construction
- Tolles Development Company
Best Construction Company/Firm
- Alston Construction
- Clark/Sullivan Construction
- Frank Lepori Construction
- Granite Construction
- Miles Construction
- Plenium Builders
- Q&D Construction
- Savage and Son
- Sierra Nevada Construction
- United Construction Co.
Best Credit Union
- Churchill County Federal Credit Union
- Elko Federal Credit Union
- Financial Horizons Credit Union
- Great Basin Federal Credit Union
- Greater Nevada Credit Union
- Mountain America Credit Union
- One Nevada Credit Union
- Sierra Pacific Federal Credit Union
- United Federal Credit Union
- WestStar Credit Union
Best Hospital & Healthcare Company
- Carson Tahoe Health
- Nevada ENT and Hearing Associates
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Prominence Health Plan
- Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital
- Reno Orthopedic Clinic
- Renown Health
- Saint Mary’s Health Network
- Sierra Compounding Pharmacy
- Thrive Wellness of Reno
Best Law Firm
- Allison MacKenzie
- Dickinson Wright
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Holland & Hart
- Joey Gilbert Law
- Kaempfer Crowell
- McDonald Carano
- Snell & Wilmer
- Viloria, Oliphant, Oster & Aman
- Woodburn and Wedge
Best Loan & Title Company
- Alpen Mortgage
- Eagle Home Mortgage
- First American Title
- First Centennial Title Company of Nevada
- Greater Nevada Mortgage
- Guild Mortgage Company
- Mann Mortgage
- PrimeLending
- Ticor Title
- Western Title Company
Best Manufacturing/Logistics Company
- Bently Nevada
- Click Bond, Inc.
- Full Tilt Logistics
- Haus of Reed
- ITS Logistics
- Kimmie Candy
- Novo Logistics
- NOW Foods
- SendCutSend
- Tripp Enterprises, Inc.
Best Residential Real Estate Company
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Charles Kitchen Realty
- Chase International
- Coldwell Banker
- Dickson Realty
- Ferrari-Lund Real Estate
- Keller Williams Group One, Inc.
- RE/MAX Professionals
- RE/MAX Realty Affiliates
- Sierra Nevada Properties
Best Technology Company/Firm
- BluePeak Technology Solutions
- Figure Technologies
- Flirtey
- Laxalt & McIver
- MOBE
- PacStates
- ProTechnical
- SendCutSend
- Sierra Office Solutions
- Sierra Technology & Consulting
