NNBW Editor: Best In Business voting begins Wednesday; here’s what you need to know (Voices)

Kevin MacMillan

File photo

RENO, Nev. — As summer turns to fall (the first day of fall is Tuesday, Sept. 22), I wanted to remind all our readers that the voting period for the NNBW’s 2020 Best In Business contest kicks off first thing Wednesday, Sept. 23, and runs through the evening of Oct. 6.

BIB-2020

We held our nomination period from Aug. 19 through Sept. 9, during which we received hundreds of nominations of the best and brightest business leaders and companies throughout the greater Reno-Sparks region.

We can’t thank our readers and advertisers enough for such thoughtful and thorough nominations.

Now, it’s almost time to vote! To participate, simply go to nnbw.com/bestinbusiness2020 starting Sept. 23, click each of the three overarching categories, and then vote on your favorite person and/or company. You’ll be able to vote once per day for your favorite nominee in each of the 18 sub-categories.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, after which we’ll tally up the results and announce the finalists in a future edition of the NNBW and on our website at http://www.nnbw.com.

Depending on number of votes, we could have as many as 10 finalists in each category, which is very exciting.

To wrap it all up, we’ll announce the 18 winners (including second and third place) on Dec. 30, 2020, both on our website and within the 13th annual Northern Nevada Book of Lists, our marquee special section that’s scheduled to publish the same day to wrap up the year.

Questions about the contest or about the upcoming Book of Lists? Feel free email me at kmacmillan@nevadanewsgroup.com; or, reach out to NNBW Associate Publisher Melissa Saavedra at msaavedra@nevadanewsgroup.com. We’ll be happy to assist you.

Happy voting, Northern Nevada! As I’ve said before, after quite the tumultuous 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re beyond pleased to be able to celebrate our business community and provide them the grand recognition they deserve!

Kevin MacMillan is editor of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly. Reach him for comment at kmacmillan@nevadanewsgroup.com.