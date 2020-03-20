NNBW Editor Column: COVID-19 sacrifices – for better or worse

Kevin MacMillan is editor of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

NNBW Editor

RENO, Nev. — It was Christmas Eve 2018, and I thought it was the most nerve-wracking day of my life.

In hindsight, it turns out I had no idea what true anxiety means.

That evening, with a glass of neat Lagavulin in hand as liquid courage, I proposed to my girlfriend. Graciously, she said “yes.”

In the weeks after, we mulled when to schedule our wedding before eventually landing on May 30, 2020, right here in downtown Reno.

We thought that would give our friends and family plenty of time to make the trip out to Reno and celebrate with us. This timing would also allow us to save up the money needed to pull off the “party of the century,” as we playfully called it.

So, plans were made. Deposits were spent on the venue, a DJ was booked, a photographer was hired. Invitations were sent out. RSVPs began flowing in.

I’m told, even, a stunning dress was purchased. Word’s still out, though, on what it looks like.

And then … well, this month happened, and the COVID-19 pandemic sunk its claws into everyone’s livelihoods.

Still, on March 12 — despite increasing headlines of event cancellations — we headed to our wedding venue for a scheduled food tasting. The chef cooked up amazing options, and our wedding planner was, as she’s been since day one last spring, wonderfully helpful.

As I write this on March 20, that tasting seems like it took place an eternity ago. Since, various businesses have been ordered to shut down, and the “abundance of caution” is growing more intense with each passing day as the CDC and governments begin urging the importance of social distancing, pleading with us to limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people.

How long will it last? How terribly will businesses of all shapes and sizes be impacted? Will it be the end of Reno-Sparks’ tech-driven economy as we know it?

Time will tell, but one thing I do know is this: We invited a hell of a lot more than 10 people to our wedding, and we can’t wait to host the party of the century.

Yet, thousands of dollars hang in the balance. Travel plans from near and far may be disrupted. Deposits may or may not be lost.

Who knows — maybe things will get better and plans will stay on schedule. But, an increasingly likely scenario is we must postpone due to situations beyond our control.

And you know what? That’s totally fine.

Why? This isn’t about us. Now, more than ever, is not a time to be selfish. We will gladly sacrifice our plans if it means saving lives.

Now is the right time, however, to heed the warnings. Now is the right time to be safe. Now is the right time to lend a helping hand to others. Now is the right time to support local businesses, some of which may be severely compromised for the foreseeable future.

It’s a weird time in this world right now, and for someone like myself who suffers from bouts of anxiety, it’s not easy. And it doesn’t look like it’s going to get easier any time soon.

I ask everyone to be mindful of the warnings — and, be mindful of your fellow person. You never know what someone is going through.

Hopefully, by the time Christmas Eve rolls around this year, things will be better and everyone can have their own party of the century.

And hopefully by then, if not sooner, I’ll finally get a peek at that dress.

Kevin MacMillan is editor of the NNBW. Reach him for comment at kmacmillan@nevadanewsgroup.com.