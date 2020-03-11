NNBW Editor Column: New additions – and nonprofit traditions

One of my favorite TV shows right now is “The Outsider” on HBO. It’s an R-rated, crime-drama-meets-supernatural thriller that’s adapted from the 2018 book of the same name by Stephen King.

The show is an absolute winner, and the acting, particularly that of Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, is superb. It’s highly recommended viewing.

Toward the end of the penultimate episode, one of the characters talks about “small bites” when it comes to dealing with the show’s villain.

“You accept what you can … until you’re ready for another bite,” the character says, essentially using “small bites” as a “baby steps” metaphor to come to grips with change.

I liken this metaphor (albeit exponentially less dramatic) to the NNBW. It’s been a little more than a month since we made the transition back to a weekly publication. Since early February, we’ve been taking small bites as we embrace a new workflow.

Slowly, we’ve introduced new features and columns. For example, I hope you have been enjoying reporter Kaleb M. Roedel’s weekly Q-and-A series with last year’s Twenty Under 40 winners. As we note each time, we truly feel it’s important for people of all ages, backgrounds and professions to have a voice about business in Northern Nevada.

On the column front, we’re pleased to publish monthly musings from Alex Stettinski at the Downtown Reno Partnership. ICYMI, Alex’s “What’s Up Downtown” column for March published last week and is a must-read, as it features highlights from a conversation with Chris Beavor, of CAI Investments, about the company’s plans for Harrah’s once the downtown icon shutters later this year.

New this week, we introduce another monthly column, this one from Amy Fleming, manager of workforce development for EDAWN. Be sure to check out her intro column this month about how workforce development is such an important pillar to the economic success of this region.

Mike Torvinen, 2019 Reno Rodeo Association president (left), presents a check for $350,000 to Reno Rodeo Foundation Executive Director Clara Andriola and 2020 President Jeff Turnipseed on Feb. 28 at the Nugget Sparks.

Photo: Fred Cornelius

And, another new feature starts this week by publishing a “good business news” photo/story each week with this column.

One of the things I’m passionate about is telling stories about the human side of business, and often there’s no better way to do that than to consistently cover the cross-section of philanthropy and business.

Thanks to the proceeds from the 100th-year celebration of the Reno Rodeo last summer, the Reno Rodeo Association presented a check to the Reno Rodeo Foundation for $350,000 during the Reno Rodeo membership dinner.

Anyone who’s been to the rodeo knows a massive amount of business involvement, fundraising and volunteering makes it possible every year. Kudos to everyone involved.

Have an idea for a good business news story or photo? Don’t be an outsider — shoot me an email and we’ll get the story told!

