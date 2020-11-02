NNBW Editor: Top online stories of the last 3 months (Voices)

Kevin MacMillan

File photo

As we look forward to an uncertain winter season certain to be rife with post-election exuberance (or frustration, depending on which side of the presidential coin you’re on) and continued pandemic-related impacts, it’s time yet again for us at the NNBW to look back.

Much like quarterly finance reports serve as an appropriate benchmark to evaluate success on the business side of the operation, it’s important for us in the news industry to take stock every 12 weeks or so and review our top-performing stories.

So, 3 months after my August update, below is the newest Top 15 list of most popular stories from August through October, ranked in order of most page views, including the date each story was published at nnbw.com.

The big difference I noticed is that unlike the last two times I’ve compiled this list for February-May and June-August, several of our top stories the past three months have had nothing to do with the pandemic.

This is due to a demand for compelling business news amid our slow economic recovery — and a good sprinkling of “COVID fatigue,” I suppose.

Nevertheless, here’s the list:

1. Shipping company to fill 200 jobs at 900,000 sq. ft. North Valleys distribution center (first published August 21)

2. Reno named a top U.S. city for corporate relocations, expansions in next year (first published August 7).

3. FEMA approves Nevada for Lost Wages Assistance unemployment (first published September 14).

4. Nevada company planning 60,000 sq. ft. lithium-ion battery plant for Fernley (first published September 2).

5. Switching gears: Reno startup rolls out ultra-light camping trailer (first published October 3).

6. Applications open Monday for Nevada’s $20 million small business ‘PETS’ grant program (first published October 16).

7. Filming begins in Carson City, Gardnerville for Lifetime holiday movie (first published September 4).

8. Four companies relocating, expanding to Reno-Sparks to fill 600 jobs (first published August 20).

9. First week of August sees rise in Nevada jobless claims, fall in PUA claims (first published August 17).

10. ‘Bridging the gap’ – inside the $33.2 million first step to connect UNR to downtown Reno (first published July 31).

11. PA-based fulfillment, logistics company expands to Reno; 50-70 jobs on tap (first published August 10).

12. A look inside Northern NV’s first-ever freestanding emergency department (first published August 24).

13. After COVID halts business, Reno entrepreneur pivots to launch Bio Sealed (first published August 25).

14. People: Visit Anaheim’s Charles Harris to be new CEO of RSCVA (first published October 5).

15. Caesars’ Gary Carano talks merger, promises culture shift at Tahoe casinos (first published September 25).

Kevin MacMillan is editor of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly. Email him at kmacmillan@nevadanewsgroup.com.