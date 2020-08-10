NNBW Editor: Top 15 stories of the last 3 months (Voices)

A look inside Nevada Presort’s sorting facility in Sparks, which saw mail volume dip during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to roughly a 20% drop in revenue for Q2, owner Don Jassel told the NNBW in late June.

Courtesy Photo: Nevada Presort

RENO, Nev. — Roughly three months ago, I unveiled a list of the Top 15 stories published on our website, ranked in order of most page views, from a time period of Feb. 5 through May 5.

Much like quarterly finance reports serve as an appropriate benchmark to evaluate success on the business side of the operation, it’s important for us in the news industry to take stock every 12 weeks or so and review our top-performing stories.

The reasoning is twofold: 1. It tells us what type of news our audience is consuming so we know which topics to focus on for future coverage; and 2. It gives us another opportunity to remind readers that despite what you see in print each week, we publish a lot more content every day on our websites.

So, roughly 12 weeks after my May update, here we are again. Below is the newest Top 15 list, from May 5 to Aug. 5, including the date each story was published at nnbw.com.

With this list, there are two things worth noting: 1. Not surprisingly, business impacts from the COVID pandemic continue to be some of our most-read stories; and 2. Several articles were web-only; those are indicated with asterisks:

1. ‘The worst it’s ever been’: Reno-Sparks direct mail, sorting companies forge ahead (first published July 1).

*2. Number of Nevada PUA jobless payouts picking up, should jump significantly this week (first published June 8).

*3. Six Nevada businesses face fines, possible shut-down for repeat mask noncompliance (first published July 9).

*4. About 79,000 Nevada PUA claimants have been paid unemployment out of an estimated 106,000 eligible (first published June 22).

*5. No buffets, masks for guests among union’s requests for Nevada casino reopening (first published May 6).

6. After losing everything in the catastrophic Camp Fire, business owner turns to Sparks to rebuild (first published May 25).

*7. As Nevada slowly reopens, casino comeback could be a long road, officials warn (first published May 13).

*8. Six Northern NV businesses fined $43,115 for COVID-19 safety noncompliance (first published July 17).

9. Nevada cannabis company faces record $1.25 million in penalties, loses licenses (first published July 24).

10. ‘A dam about to burst’: Pipeline of startups eying Reno-Sparks bigger than ever amid COVID (first published July 21).

*11. Sisolak: Nevadans doing well in first week of Phase 1; no timeline yet on Phase 2 (first published May 18).

12. ‘Bridging the gap’ – inside the $33.2 million first step to connect UNR to downtown Reno (first published July 31).

13. Reno-Sparks performing arts industry reckoning with ‘devastating’ impacts of COVID crisis (first published May 11).

14. Thermal scanners, masks and a thinner staff: inside Patagonia’s new-look distribution center in Reno (first published June 15).

15. The revolution will be teleconferenced: Local companies shifting to a work-from-home future (first published June 8).

Kevin MacMillan is editor of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly. Email him at kmacmillan@nevadanewsgroup.com.