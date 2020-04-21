NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: A Master Mechanic

Jeff and Shari Pheasant are co-owners of A Master Mechanic.

A Master Mechanic Location: 95 E. Glendale Ave., Sparks, NV 89431 Name(s) of Owners: Jeff & Shari Pheasant How Long Have You Been In Business: 16 years Learn more • Website: amastermechanic.com • Facebook: @AMasterMechanic

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile A Master Mechanic in Sparks.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Our shop’s mission statement is: “Our mission is to provide every customer access to our comprehensive system of car care management that supports educated car ownership. We are here to offer the community a convenient, professional and ethical auto service shop. Our team is driven to stay on top of the state of the art maintenance and repair technology, using the best tools and equipment the industry has to offer.” And what it means to you is we want to teach you how to take good care of the second largest investment you own, your car. We want you to understand what you own. It is our goal to help you keep your car healthy into its golden years.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: We are committed to our core values:

A Commitment To Honesty & Integrity In Our Business Activities

Care And Respect For Our Customers And Employees

Dedication And Responsiveness To Our Customer’s Needs

Leading Edge Technical Competence And Experience That Is Admired

Involvement In Our Community And The People We Serve

A Value For Our Independence & The Objectivity It Provides In Serving Our Customers

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Northern Nevada is forward-thinking. It has a culture filled with loyalty, drive, innovation and a little bit of risk. There is a sense of community here among peers in many industries and across industries, too. Local resources, including business mentors, professionals and business services, provide the much-needed support it takes to thrive in today’s markets.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: We are community. We live here, grow here and nurture our families’ lives in our community. Giving is a staple in life. Providing and reaching out to help others grow is a requirement to fundamentally exist in a cohesive manner on this earth. It just should be. Please understand a business’s No. 1 responsibility to its owner, employees and families is to make money. And when we are healthy and whole, we have more to give to others. So we work hard to provide value and quality to our customers because we believe in our core values. A big part of the foundation of that is to give first.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: During this challenging time we have supported small eateries by ordering lunch for our employees during the week. We have a kitchen on site and serve lunch every day, but we have been ordering takeout at least weekly to help others. As an essential business, we are also servicing fleet vehicles and keeping them on the road, including some first responders on the front line. We also took part in the #Feedthelocalneed program personally to provide meals to front-line workers. Shila and Kay, of Squeeze In, put this initiative together.