NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Assistance League Reno-Sparks

Assistance League® of Reno-Sparks Location: 1701 Vassar St., Reno, NV 89502 Name(s) of Owners: This is a nonprofit organization How Long Have You Been In Business: Since 1977 Learn more: Website: assistanceleague.org/reno-sparks Facebook: @Assistance-League-of-Reno-Sparks-10150100050950305 Instagram: @assistanceleaguerenosparks

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile the nonprofit Assistance League Reno-Sparks.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: As one of the top three finalists for this year’s Nevada Governor’s Points of Light Awards in the Nonprofit and Community Organization Volunteer Program Category, Assistance League of Reno-Sparks supports 12 local philanthropic programs. We are an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization devoted to helping those in need within our community by serving children, seniors, veterans and victims of abuse. Most of our funding comes from sales at our Thrift Shop at 1701 Vassar Street, Reno. In addition, we get grants from many charitable foundations that understand how important our programs are for the Reno-Sparks community.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: We are a Guidestar Platinum nonprofit organization. We provide in-depth training for all new members and update that training at monthly meetings.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Northern Nevada is a great place to run an all-volunteer nonprofit for these three reasons: 1. There are many dedicated volunteers willing to make a difference in this community. 2. All of the organizations that we work with – from the Washoe County School District to the Veterans Administration to the Senior Center to several others – truly appreciate the assistance we provide. We have become integrated into their support systems. 3. Our community has a strong need for our programs that assist children, seniors, and veterans in Reno-Sparks, and we make a significant difference.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: Transforming Lives and Strengthening Community is our goal. Over the past three fiscal years, we have given back over $900,000 to Washoe County residents through our programs for children, veterans, and seniors.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: We have several programs that are supporting our community during this pandemic: 1. We are providing over 600 bags of groceries monthly to the Senior Center and homebound seniors. 2. We are helping homebound and at-risk veterans with food, water, and masks. Purchases are made locally to support Reno merchants. 3. We are supporting WCSD and Education Alliance in their quest for laptops for students for distance learning. 4. We are making and providing masks for the VA, mail carriers, police, friends, nurses, and others in need in our community. 5. We are continuing our support for women Veterans by providing crocheted baby blankets for new moms. 6. We are providing essentials hygiene kits to high-risk high-school students per request from WCSD. All items are locally purchased. 7. We made Easter Baskets for the children at Kids Kottage.