NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Blind Onion Pizza & Pub

Dean Christopher is owner of Blind Onion Pizza & Pub.

Courtesy photo

Blind Onion Pizza & Pub Location: 6405 S. Virginia St., Reno NV 89511 Name(s) of Owners: Dean Christopher How Long Have You Been In Business: 15 years (12 years at the South Virginia location) Learn more: Website: blindonionreno.com Facebook: @BlindOnionSoVirginia Instagram: @BlindOnionPizza

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Blind Onion Pizza & Pub.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Our specialty is craft pizza, with a hand-braided crust that our customers love and often pair with honey. We also offer appetizers, salads, wings, and a variety of craft beer (when open for dine-in). We make our dough and sauces daily in-house, at our own commissary. During the current crisis, we are open for curbside take-out and third-party delivery (through Doordash). Our customers can place their orders over the phone at 775-351-2000 Ext. 2, or online at http://www.blindonionreno.com.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: At the Blind Onion, our focus is empathy. We train our employees from that perspective, highlighting the importance of treating each customer with empathy, every call, every visit.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Northern Nevada is a friendly community, with a small-town feel. People are community focused with a high level of awareness and commitment toward supporting local businesses. Northern Nevada is also very family friendly. Children are some of the biggest fans of our pizza!

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: It is important to give back to the community because we depend on each other. We are a thread in the weave of the community. If the community thrives, we thrive. If we thrive, we give back to the community to reinforce the virtuous circle.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: We follow, like, share and comment on other local businesses’ social media posts. In our social media posts, we encourage our audience to support local businesses in our community. We try to use local vendors when possible. As owners of a local business, we order take-out at other local businesses several times a week.