NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: CCMedia

CCMedia Location: 1610 Montclair Ave., Reno, NV 89509 Name(s) of Owners: Laura Partridge How Long Have You Been In Business: 29 years Learn more: Website: cc.media Facebook: @ccmediareno

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile CCMedia.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: CCMedia Agency provides dynamic clients with sound strategy fueled by data and empowered by relationships. Known for superior media plans and exceptional service, CCMedia purchases all types and forms of advertising from Google SEM (Adwords), social media, programmatic digital advertising, and tactical online media, to TV, Radio, Outdoor and Print. Reaching Audiences first with actionable analytics, CCMedia can create and implement an advertising strategy to reach your customer. CCMedia Publishing manages and publishes 5 area homeowner association magazines including ArrowCreek, Incline Village, Northstar, Glenshire and Tahoe Donner. The most important service we provide to area businesses is media strategy, planning and buying, whether it is online advertising including Google adwords, social media ads, or programmatic; or traditional advertising, we will vertically integrate all media, targeting the right customer base. At this time when staff capacities have changed, we are a great outsourced addition to any marketing team. We understand that Every Impression Matters.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Customer service is at the heart of all service companies — a media-buying agency is no different. In addition to consistent communication, CCMedia develops media strategies that are in line with a company’s objectives matched with their target audience and budgets. Once our media plans are implemented, we track, optimize and report on campaign performance on an ongoing basis. As the campaigns continue, we tweak the placements, audiences and more based on the delivery of the campaign against the set ROI objectives. CCMedia is fueled by data and inspired by results.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: We are passionate about what we do and it shows in the success of our clients advertising efforts. As a 29-year-old business, working with many of the same northern Nevada businesses during our entire longevity, it is the sense of community and relationships, and the incredible partnerships we have formed.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: Our community is at the heart of our business. Whether the community is your family, your co-workers, your neighborhood or the community at large, everyone plays a part in the success of our region. We each have individual strengths and if we can give of our strengths, and others of theirs, collectively we all rise together.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: We are available to assist local businesses navigate the changing consumer habits and media usage, and can provide our expertise on how to implement a digital / online advertising strategy, as well as improve upon their standard media mix if they have one. Our magazines are available to promote the way businesses can serve the homeowners in the region.