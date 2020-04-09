NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: CoAuto

Brothers Vinnie and Anthony Lucido are co-owners of CoAuto in Reno.

Courtesy photo

CoAuto Location: 2155 Dickerson Road, Reno, NV, 89503 Name(s) of Owners: Brothers Vinnie and Anthony Lucido How Long Have You Been In Business: approaching 6 years Learn more: • Website: coautonv.com • Facebook: @CoAutoNV • Instagram: @CoAutoReno

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Reno’s CoAuto.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: CoAuto has established a reputation as the go-to, community-based auto repair shop in Reno, Nevada, providing the community with exceptional auto repair/maintenance and five amazing community programs:

Car Care clinics High School Internships Local Art Display Annual Veterans Car Giveaway Arbor Day Partnership — planting trees with every oil service we perform.

Some of our main services are: Oil Services, Diagnostics, 30-60-90k. Mile services, maintenance, engine repairs, tires, brakes, alignments, programming, fluid exchanges, etc. Nationally and locally awarded for our outstanding customer service, exquisite waiting room and our unique approach to auto repair.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Concierge service, where we pick up and drop off your vehicle to your home; drop-box options for drop-off and pick-up; contactless service — throughout the repair process, we can operate with zero human contact; Lyft rides home; high standards for client and staff safety through the COVID-19 pandemic; 36-month/36,000-mile nationwide warranty; 1-year free roadside assistance w/any service; quality control process; clean and friendly staff; Reno’s first ASE-certified Blue Seal Shop; multiple ASE Master technicians; consistent continuing education; Local Art Gallery, including murals painted throughout the building (inside and out); and we are community-oriented.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: The people and the community in Reno/Tahoe are like a big family. The Nevada laws are beneficial for the small business owner. Not to mention, we are situated near mountains, lakes, rivers and deserts, and we are close enough to the sea that no matter your outdoor recreation desires, there is something here for you.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: Simple — the community is our support line, and without their support, we wouldn’t have clients to take care of. We would be nothing without the people we serve. We fully believe if we give from the heart to our community, then in return our community will return the love. As owners, both Vinnie and Anthony are separately involved in different organizations, such as The Reno Rotary Club, Toastmasters, WIN, BNI, Gratis Gives and others. Being involved is the best way to know what’s happening in your community.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: Everything we can; our staff is offered lunch if they wish, and we place an order with a new restaurant everyday. Here is a list of some of the local businesses we have supported recently: Great Full Gardens, Squeeze In, Hub Coffee Roasters, The Cheese Board, Rubicon Deli, Factory Motor Parts, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Napa Auto Parts, Heritage Bank, Plumas Bank, A1 Chemical, Aramark, Eighty8 Studios, Crossover Communications, Driveline & Gear Service, Lithia Chrysler Jeep, Reno Toyota, Jones West Ford, American Tire Distributors, Tire Rack, Milne Towing, All Points Towing, BG Products, Liberty Collision, Hunt N’ Sons, and 4 Wheel Parts.