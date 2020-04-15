NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Davidson’s Organics

Kunall Patel and Promilla Mohan are co-owners of Davidson’s Organics in Sparks.

Davidson’s Organic Teas Location: 665 Spice Island Drive, Sparks NV, 89431 Name(s) of Owners: Kunall Patel & Promilla Mohan How Long Have You Been In Business: 44 years Learn more: • Website: davidsonstea.com • Instagram: @davidsonsteas • Facebook: @davidsonsteas • Twitter: @davidsonsteas • LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/davidson's-organic-teas

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Davidson’s Organics in Sparks.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Davidson’s is a locally owned tea company offering only USDA Organic Certified products. Davidson’s has been committed to providing the freshest, purest teas for over forty years. Direct from family-owned tea gardens in India to our facility in Nevada, Davidson’s offers a wide variety of blends and traditional teas in tea bags, loose leaf and iced tea formats. We partner with many other local businesses to allow our community to sip on the finest teas.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Premium customer service is always on our mind. Customers can call, email or message us via social media with any questions, comments or concerns, and we will always respond. For our local customers we have a local number and small outlet store where they can call in orders for pick up, or swing by to enjoy a cup of tea while shopping. Our retail rep is a super star and is always on deck to lend a helping hand to our customers.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Northern Nevada has so much to offer to business. Recently, Northern Nevada has given us the opportunity to expand; Davidson’s was able to move from a 20,000-square-foot warehouse to a 50,000-square-foot warehouse with ease.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: It’s important to give back to the community because they give so much to us. It’s so important to support other local businesses which is why we try to donate as much as possible to our local organization such as: Arts for All Nevada, Dress for Success Reno, Sky Tavern, TAMBA and many more. Also, we have a great business support network to help us navigate through challenging times.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: We had to ramp up production overnight to keep pace with this overwhelming panic buy ordering that took place in March, while keeping our employees safe and following the CDC recommendations for essential businesses. We re-organized our common areas and work places to ensure our employees had a safe working environment during this pandemic. Also, we gave our production associates paid leave to stay at home for 2 weeks, while we navigated through this challenging supply/demand and operating environment.