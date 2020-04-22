NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Evoke Fitness Training Facility

Mena Spodobalski is owner of Evoke Fitness Training Facility.

Courtesy photo

Evoke Fitness Training Facility Location: 895 E. Patriot Blvd., Ste. 108, Reno, NV 89511 Name(s) of Owners: Mena Spodobalski How Long Have You Been In Business: 7 years Learn more: Website: evokefit.com Instagram: @evokefit1 Twitter: @evokefitness Facebook: @evokereno

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Reno-based Evoke Fitness Training Facility.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: We believe that everyone should be happy, healthy and fit. We help our clients get that way through dedicated workouts and nutritional help. We are family owned and operated, so we make everyone feel like they are family at Evoke. We offer semi-private training, group fitness classes, Crossfit, Nutrition and our popular 30-Day Body Challenge.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: We treat each client like a member of our family. We take pride in making you feel comfortable in a gym, because we know how intimidating that can be. We have no membership fees; you pay for the service you want. We are dedicated to your health and fitness.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Oh my goodness, the community is like no other. We have had several fundraisers throughout the years for many nonprofits, and we are always amazed at the support we get from our community! It’s the support, it’s the connections and the families we love.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: It’s critical to give back. We are in the business of health. We want to give back mentally and physically! It’s what makes a community strong and empowered. We have given back well over $200,000 in our time in business and we are very proud of that!

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: We are promoting other businesses by doing posts of places we are ordering food from locally, and for those who work for themselves and at home. We are dedicated to donating to those organizations that have had to cancel fundraisers and events or postpone as well.