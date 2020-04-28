NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Ferarri-Lund Realty’s Sandra Pastrana
Sandra Pastrana
Location: 4990 Vista Blvd., Sparks, NV 89436
Name(s) of Owners: Ferrari-Lund Realty
How Long Have You Been In Business: 15 years
Learn more:
Website: sandrapastrana.ferrari-lund.com
Facebook: @sandrarealstategroup
EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Sandra Pastrana, of Ferrari-Lund Realty in Reno.
NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?
Answer: I’m a Realtor — I sell and help buyers purchase new homes, resale homes, land and some commercial real estate.
NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?
Answer: My business is built on personal attention; listening and finding solutions are key to give my clients the best service possible.
NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?
Answer: The community of our people, the culture, the growth, the beautiful mountains and the seasons.
NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?
Answer: It creates a sense of unity within our community, to show love and care for each other.
NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer: I’m using as much as possible local businesses’ products and services and I tell my friends and family about them. I’m keeping connected and encouraging them to be positive.
