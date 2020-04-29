NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Heuer Insurance Agency

Adam Heuer is owner of Heuer Insurance Agency.

Heuer Insurance Agency Location: Sparks, NV Name(s) of Owners: Adam Heuer How Long Have You Been In Business? 91 years Learn more: Website: heuerinsurance.com Facebook: @heuerinsuranceagency LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/heuer-insurance-agency

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Heuer Insurance Agency is a full-service residential, commercial and life insurance provider. From auto, home and life to general liability, workers compensation and professional liability, we provide our clients with comprehensive insurance coverages from top-rated providers and will ensure they have a policy that best fits their insurance needs.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Our insurance agents treat our customers as people and not polices. We understand that we are handling an important part of a person or a company’s life and we strive to provide them with accurate information, quick responses and a policy that will work for them. Heuer Insurance Agency is also proud to be recognized as a Trusted Choice ® Independent Insurance Agency. This recognition means we are able to offer quality service, competitive pricing, a broad choice of products, and unparalleled advocacy.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Northern Nevada has been home to Heuer Insurance Agency since the beginning. Clarence Heuer, my great grandfather, opened Heuer Insurance Agency on January 15, 1929. As a fourth-generation owner of the 9th oldest local business in the Reno/Sparks area, I am proud to continue to operate a business in northern Nevada, along with calling this place my home. The region provides great incentives and a business-friendly environment.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: It’s important to us as a local company and members of this community to focus many of our efforts on donating time and money to local and national organizations. Through the City of Sparks, we adopted a park where we assist with park clean up and general maintenance. During the holiday season, we participated in the Food & Fund Drive for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Additionally, we are involved with various non-profit and community organizations including Reno South Rotary Club, Dodge for a Cause, Books for Life, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and American Red Cross, to name a few. We are honored to be able to give back to the northern Nevada community in any way we can. Serving the community is a core value to Heuer Insurance Agency. We live and work here, and we want to help make our community great.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: Since many of our clients are local businesses, we are continuing to support them with updated information regarding insurance industry updates including coverage for loss of business income, Workers Compensation and helping navigate the challenges brought on by COVID-19. Local businesses and companies across our nation are experiencing unprecedented cuts and we want to be able to update our clients with the most accurate and timely information regarding their polices and coverages. In addition to assisting our clients, we are supporting other businesses such as restaurants, coffee shops, delis and others that are hurting right now. Supporting our community, other local business and economy is crucial during difficult times.