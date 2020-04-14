NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Ivone Cruz – Aflac

Ivone Cruz is an Independent Benefits Advisor with Aflac.

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Reno’s Ivone Cruz, an Independent Benefits Advisor for Aflac.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: I am an Independent Benefits Advisor specializing in Supplemental Insurance. I consult with Small to Large Businesses to determine the needs of the business and the employees to put services and employee benefits into place that will help reduce Worker’s Comp risk, employee turnover, and the cost of Major Medical Insurance and enhance coverage while saving on taxes. For employees of these businesses, we encourage Wellness and healthy habits by giving cash benefits for Wellness checkups. We also pair them up with coverage to help avoid financial trauma to your employees due to illness, injury, and missing wages.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Relationships are important in taking care of my clients. I am a local Advisor, which means I deal directly with businesses and their employees and they know me. I am here to consult, guide and help everyone through all processes. I take great pride in my relationships with my clients.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: I am a native Nevadan! I was born and raised in the Carson Valley and I could not think of a better place to live, work and play! Northern Nevada is unique with its great mix of cultures and backgrounds as well as its city, mountain and country blend. I am a mobile business and it is a treat to be able to travel all over Northern Nevada and get to know businesses everywhere from the Lake, to the cities, towns, country sides and farms.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: I know you can agree with me that Northern Nevadans are all about the locals! Local residents and local businesses keep each other afloat around here! The community gives to us all and we all should give back as well. It’s how our businesses can function and thrive!

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: First and foremost, I am spreading the word about businesses that are staying open and can provide us services. Social Media is being used right now to get the word out. Ordering food from local restaurants, getting maintenance done on vehicles by small mom-and-pop shops, and avoiding canceling any services that could provide for a small family business, such as lawn care. These are only a few examples of how we can support local business.