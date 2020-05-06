NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Jeramie Lu Photography

Jeramie Lu is owner of Jeramie Lu Photography in Reno.

Courtesy Jeramie Lu Photography

Jeramie Lu Photography Location: Reno/Tahoe Name(s) of Owners: Jeramie Lu How Long Have You Been In Business: 11 Years Learn more: Website: jeramielu.com Facebook: @jeramieluphotography Instagram: @jeramie_lu_photography YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCc8RdE1bmanLOTJ0fWywNFg LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/jeramie-lu-b19a7983

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Jeramie Lu Photography.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: I’m a professional commercial, wedding and portrait photographer. I document life and businesses in the best form the represent. My job is to tell stories with images and in turn show others what they see in themselves.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: I’m a one-man show and I do it all. I anticipate the needs of my clients before they think they even need these needs. Really I am just on top of my business and what I do. I have branded my name and personality along with my business to show that I am just a normal person doing the best I can to make a business successful, and with the thousands of clients I have, it seems the be working!

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: This is my home. I am born and raised here and am raising a family here as well. There is not only so much to do, but we have a great network and a newer community of like-minded individuals who are building the next generation of Nevada. Our old stigmas are leaving.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: The more we can give back, the more we can receive. My whole career started by donating my time to help others and it has come back to me tenfold. In fact, I will not work with another company if they do not feel the same way. There is too much to lose when we are selfish.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: As much as we can, but its hard being self-employed. My social media is filled with resources on unemployment, SBA loans and getting the word out that anyone is doing anything to keep their businesses afloat. Right now, I am doing what I do best and pushing everything out to my current following.