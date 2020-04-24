NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Joey Gilbert Law

Joey Gilbert is owner of Joey Gilbert Law.

Photo: Jeramie Lu Photography

Joey Gilbert Law Location: 201 W. Liberty St., Ste. 210, Reno NV 89501 Name(s) of Owners: Joey Gilbert How Long Have You Been In Business: 11 Learn more: Website: joeygilbertlaw.com Facebook: @BestRenoLawyer Twitter: @joeygilbertlaw Instagram: @joeygilbert_law YouTube: youtube.com/user/joeygilbertlawfirm LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/joey-gilbert-law

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Reno-based Joey Gilbert Law.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Joey Gilbert Law opened more than ten years ago with a focus a few distinct areas of law, Personal Injury, DUI Defense, Criminal Law, Workers Compensation, Special Use, Marijuana Law, Privileged License Law and Immigration Law. Joey Gilbert Law has also been recognized as top 10 attorney-client satisfaction for DUI/DWI Attorneys in 2016, and the national trial lawyers 2016 top 100 criminal defense, as well as Reno News and Reviews best local attorney in 2017 & 2018.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Joey Gilbert Law offers 24/7 call-in support, we offer all of our materials in Spanish and English, and our site can be fully translated for any language so we can communicate to every individual. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have created a virtual consultation center as well as supporting individuals throughout the legal process providing any necessary resources they need. We also offer affordable legal support for Veterans.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: The convenience of all the business facilities and operations with the quick access to departments within the Biggest Little City makes Northern Nevada such a great and unique place. We can get things done in a reasonable timeframe whereas other places the bureaucracy hinders what is possible. Having access to the rich history of the west with such a short drive to rural Nevada while being so close to Lake Tahoe makes Reno unlike any other city in America. We have such diversity in our business sectors among manufacturing, agriculture and technology that no other state can compete with what Nevada brings to the table. I refer to Northern Nevada as the 2nd Silicon Valley because of how Nevada has been able to attract the largest technology companies in the world. Do not get me wrong, I would love a place on Strands Beach in Dana Point, California, but I am never leaving Reno/Tahoe.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: As a community we will get through this but right now we must support each other by any means possible. Through our work with the community, small businesses and individuals facing uncertain times, we are able to offer superior legal support and help guide individuals and businesses that require our services in a way that we know will make a difference. With my background as a professional boxer turned lawyer, and my past military experience, I’ve acquired a unique skillset and have learned about adapting quickly and overcoming obstacles. Our team is doing everything they can to stay healthy, support our clients and still give back to the programs we have always committed to like youth programs, sports programs, seniors and veterans.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: With the current uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak, individuals and businesses around the state are facing legal circumstances that are outside of their control. Joey Gilbert Law and our committed team of attorneys will be offering Free initial consultations for criminal and personal Injury cases, virtual consultations to all of our clients, reduced legal fees, and safe, clean and quarantine conference spaces for legal document signing and staff support. We created a special resources page on our website and we encourage people to connect with us on Social Media.