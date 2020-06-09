NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: LA Bakery Café & Eatery

LA Bakery is located at 1280 N. Curry St. in Carson City.

Courtesy photo

LA Bakery Café & Eatery Location: 1280 N. Curry St., Carson City, NV 89703 Name(s) of Owners: Ali Arbabha & Leila Tavakoli How Long Have You Been In Business: Since 2009 Learn more: Website: labakerycafe.com Facebook: @labakerycafe Instagram: @labakerycafe

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile LA Bakery Café & Eatery.

LABakeryLogo

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: We offer a bakery, café, lunch, breakfast and catering. Also, we offer Gluten-free, vegan and sugar-free items.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Listen to customers if they have any complaint. Always know that the customer is right no matter what. Keep it calm and smile and understand their point of view.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Nevada means home. It feels safe and cozy, and people are very friendly and like family.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: As local and small business owner, the community is essential, so we all need to support each other. A great example is the COVID-19 pandemic — it shows that the whole community got together so well, and everyone is supportive of each other.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: We try to help out the community as much as we can. For example, we set up the local produce section in our place during the pandemic so people did not have to wait in lines at grocery stores for the essentials, and we had sanitize-packaged produce.