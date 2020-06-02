NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen

Jesus (Chuy) Gutierrez and Maria Gutierrezare co-owners of Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen.

Courtesy photo

Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen Location: Midtown District Reno (764 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89501) Name(s) of Owners: Husband and wife, Jesus (Chuy) Gutierrez and Maria Gutierrez How Long Have You Been In Business: 15 years Learn more: Website: marichuysmexicankitchen.com Instagram: @chuysreno Facebook: @chuysreno

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen.

MariChuy_sLogo-copy

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Our restaurant, Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen, provides fresh, healthy meals to our community in Midtown District Reno.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: At Mari Chuy’s, we always make it right with our customers. There is no request too small or too big. Everything is made with love, from the mind of our Chef Chuy.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: The people. Northern Nevada is full of amazing people who all know each other. It’s the best feeling when you meet a mutual friend who loves Mari Chuy’s, and we consider ourselves a networking spot in Reno.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: Because Mari Chuy’s would be nothing without our community.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: We are not afraid to put ourselves out there. We want to lead the way for other restaurants to rally together and feed our neighborhoods.