NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Miles Construction

Miles Construction Location: Carson City, NV Name(s) of Owners: William D. Miles, President/CEO; Cary E. Richardson, Vice President/Senior Project Manager; Jerry V. Deines, Vice President/General Superintendent How Long Have You Been In Business: 34 years. Founded in 1986 as Miles Brothers Construction Learn more: Website: milesconst.com Facebook: @milesconst Twitter: @miles_const Instagram: @miles_construction LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/miles-construction

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Miles Construction.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Miles Construction has been on the leading edge of Northern Nevada’s commercial building scene since 1986. Over the years, we’ve built a reputation for working in lockstep with our customers at every phase of their project, from planning and pre-construction through design, build, project management and ribbon cutting. Our expertise ranges from warehousing and distribution centers to advanced manufacturing to large-scale hospitality properties. We are equally well-known for our historical renovations, LEED certified projects, and construction of innovative state-of-the-art medical facilities. Over the last several years, we’ve honed our expertise in building large-scale greenhouses for some of the most advanced indoor farming operations in the U.S.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Our business is based on partnerships and relationships. We believe in doing honest work, on time and within budget. We deliver what we promise, when our customers expect it all the while treating people with respect. Our goal is to work as true partners, guaranteeing exceptional service.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Northern Nevada is home. We are Nevada born and Nevada proud. That feeling has weight with our customers and employees and drives our competitive advantage. As we’ve grown and takenon projects outside the state, our work is a credit to our Nevada roots and is foundational to our success.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: We believe in our people and our community. Our strong ties to local organizations allow us to contribute our time and energy to meaningful areas that matter the most to us — family, our children, education — that’s what defines who we are at Miles. We strive daily to create an environment where our employees can maintain balance, be happy and productive in their lives. For us, these are the things that really matter.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: During this extraordinary time, we are focused on the safety and health of our families, friends and co-workers as we all navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Our priority is keeping our employees safe at all levels of the company and ensuring our interactions follow CDC and industry guidelines. As an essential industry, we take our role seriously in supporting the community and do so by keeping vital projects going and our people working. Our strong Nevada roots call on us now more than ever to help others. We encourage our team to do what they can, from donating blood and buying gift cards, to ordering take out and supporting the organizations that mean the most to them.