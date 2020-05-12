NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Noble Pie Parlor

Noble Pie is a full-service pizza restaurant and bar serving oven-fired pizza, wings, craft beers, hand-selected wine and cocktails.

Noble Pie Parlor Locations: 777 S. Center St #100; and 239 W. 2nd St., Reno, NV 89501 Name(s) of Owners: Ryan Goldhammer, Trevor Leppek How Long Have You Been In Business: 10+ Years Learn more: Website: noblepieparlor.com Downtown (2nd) Facebook: @noblepieparlor Downtown (2nd) Instagram: @noblepiedowntown Midtown (Center) Facebook: @noblepiemidtown Midtown (Center) Instagram: @noblepiemidtown

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Noble Pie Parlor.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: We are a full-service pizza restaurant and bar serving oven-fired pizza, wings, craft beers, hand-selected wine and cocktails.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Very simple — ownership having a presence and working at the business, as well as coaching our staff on situational circumstances as to how to handle issues.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: An awesome growing community bustling with folks who want to support local businesses.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: You get in what you put out. We need to support the community that supports us.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: We are buying to-go food from our neighbors as much as possible as well as letting people know who is open. We are also communicating with regards to the information we are receiving for the EIDL loan and PPP program to make sure fellow businesses are in the loop.