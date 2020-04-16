NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Orangetheory Fitness

Alexis Riggs is co-owner of Orangetheory Fitness in Reno.

Orangetheory Fitness – Reno Locations: 8056 S. Virginia St. and 1575 Robb Drive, Reno, NV Name(s) of Owners: Alexis & Russ Riggs How Long Have You Been In Business: 4 years Learn more: • Website: orangetheoryfitness.com • Facebook: @OrangetheoryFitnessReno • Instagram: @orangetheoryfitnessreno

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Orangetheory Fitness in Reno.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Orangetheory Fitness is a 1-hour, full-body workout, focused on training endurance, strength and power. We use heart rate-based interval training, which burns more calories post-workout than traditional exercise. When wearing our exclusive OTbeat heart rate monitors, your real-time results are visible during the workout. Intensity is based on your own individual heart rate zones, making the workout effective for all fitness levels. To top it off, our nationally certified coaches lead the workout to prevent you from over or under training. Science-backed, Technology-tracked, Coach-inspired — that’s the Orangetheory Fitness difference!

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: We focus on Member Experience first & foremost. Cleanliness is also a top priority for us. We get to know our members personally; we know what’s important to them. OTF Reno is a family.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: The people. We have lived in a number of places in the U.S. and hands-down Northern Nevada has the friendliest and kindest people anywhere; we care about each other!

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: The community is who makes us what we are, therefore it’s our responsibility to support it and give back. This year the organizations that we are committing to helping include the American Heart Association, The Eddy House, RAVE, Girls on the Run – Sierras, Step2 and The Shakespeare Animal Fund.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: Shopping locally; ordering pick-up food and mentioning them on social media and in our members’ e-newsletters. We are currently working on a program that we plan to kick off when we reopen called the OTF Key Tag Program. A number of local businesses are partnering with us on this initiative. They are offering a “discount” to our members and, in turn, we are promoting and supporting these businesses on our social media platforms and in our studios. It’s a win-win for both of us!