NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Petroni Law Group

Gloria M. Petroni is owner of Petroni Law Group.

Courtesy photo

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Petroni Law Group.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: We have more than 30 years of experience in various areas of law including estate planning, probate, business, bankruptcy, custody, real estate and divorce. This wide-range of practices allows our firm to assist our clients with many law needs, spanning across all stages of life. Our role is to aid our clients in creating a foundation that supports their life and business goals, whether that involves asset transfers, will or estate planning, establishing trusts, or starting a business. We create the groundwork to help our clients adapt as the world does.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: We make a point to stand by each clients’ side each step of the way. We build a relationship with each client based upon trust and respect, which is necessary to obtain the best result for the client in any situation. We recognize that each situation is unique and we understand the importance of listening and getting to know each complex situation. We have experienced the benefits of ensuring that each client is heard and understood and views it as a necessary part of each client relationship.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: The Northern Nevada community is amazing. I have the pleasure to assist so many community members through the evolving phases of life and in turn enjoy the support that our community provides local businesses of all kinds.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: This is where I have chosen to raise my family and where I choose to do business. I believe in giving back to the community that has given so much to me and my family. Our community has shown significant support for local businesses like mine and I believe that in giving back, we are all doing our part to make this an amazing community to be a part of.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: I am offering free webinars to assist individuals and businesses learn more about protecting themselves and their assets. Times such as these emphasize the importance of estate planning and are a great time to establish or reassess a current plan. The best gift you can give your family and your employees is a plan for when the unexpected happens.