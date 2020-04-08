NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Platinum Wealth Management

Jennifer Rogers Markwell is owner of Platinum Wealth Management, a concierge wealth management company.

Courtesy photo

Platinum Wealth Management Location: 5335 Kietzke Lane, Suite 207, Reno, NV 89511 Name(s) of Owners: Jennifer Rogers Markwell How Long Have You Been In Business: 1 year (but in the industry 10-plus years) Learn More: • Website: platinumwealth.net • Facebook: @PlatinumWM • Twitter: @WealthNV • LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/jennifer-rogers-markwell-64aa6b10

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Reno’s Platinum Wealth Management.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: The top priority and true honor at Platinum Wealth Management is helping our clients. We are a woman-owned and women-led local business that works with you to build a long-term financial plan that can adapt for your unique life situations and whatever gets in your way. Emmy nominated journalist Jennifer Rogers Markwell changed gears in her television career when she realized the need to help women and their finances. It started at home for Jennifer after her grandfather passed away and she wanted to help her grandmother make sense of investing. Her financial pedigree includes formerly being key financial advisor to more than $300 million under management.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: As a concierge wealth management company, Platinum Wealth offers personalized, hands-on service. We consistently lead with financial planning while educating our clients to take the mystery out of investing, insurance, estate conservation and preserving wealth.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: We are honored to call Reno/Tahoe home. Living here and supporting our neighbors in local business is a true honor.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: It’s home. Let’s work together to make it even better. That’s why Jennifer Rogers Markwell regularly hosts free educational workshops to empower women to take charge of their investments. She also volunteers extensively in the Reno/Tahoe community with Girls on the Run and currently serves as VP for Girls Scouts of the Sierra Nevada board.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: Ordering curbside/delivery at restaurants and buying gift cards for future use. Supporting local wherever possible!