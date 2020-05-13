NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Quick Space

Ty Rogers is Director of Business Development at Quick Space in Sparks.

Photo: Jeramie Lu Photography

Quick Space Location: 820 Marietta Way, Sparks, NV 89431 Name(s) of Owners: Scott Offerdahl How Long Have You Been In Business? Purchased Quick Space in 2009 Learn more: Website: quickspacenevada.com Facebook: @quickspacenevada Instagram: @quickspacenevada LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/quick-space

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Quick Space in Sparks.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Quick Space provides site services and storage solutions to all the Sierra region, including northern Nevada and parts of northern California. Services include storage, construction services, event infrastructure, temporary office and portable restroom services. Commercial business is our focus and those customer calls and needs are important to us. Quick Space carries an extensive inventory that includes unique sizes and specials options. This coupled with our problem-solving team allows our customers to find top-notch solutions.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: We control all aspects of our process. Our clients are usually relationship based over one-time transactions and it makes a big difference in being able to best serve the customer. Everything can be customized for the account, from assigning a particular account manager; specialty asset conversions including doors, lighting or even paint color; to customized billing options. We are also utilizing our own fleet with customer friendly drivers to follow through with our superior service. Regardless of site or event size, Quick Space and our employees are dedicated to ensuring each customer’s needs and expectations are met and exceeded. Our leaders recognized the growth of the northern Nevada business environment and wanted to ensure our customers’ needs were being fulfilled. We worked to develop custom products and solutions to fit the specific needs of the customer, as well as modified our services to support the rapidly changing economy.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Being a part of the northern Nevada business community and being able to provide our services to other local companies is important to us. We are proud to operate a business that serves our local economy, citizens and region. From private events to construction jobsites that are bringing people and jobs to our area, being able to provide a service that assists those companies is very rewarding. Additionally, the business environment that has been created here, from the tax breaks to pro-business incentives, makes working in northern Nevada great.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: At Quick Space, we embrace our role in the northern Nevada community. We actively participate in professional associations that sustain our industry including the Associated General Contractors of America, Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Portable Sanitation Association International and National Portable Storage Association. Quick Space is also proud to support local organizations that foster the growth and development of our region and its people including Western Nevada College, the Reno Rodeo, the University of Nevada, Reno and The Community Food Pantry. Strengthening our industry and surrounding community is at the core of our company values.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: Quick Space is continuing to provide our services to our clients, made up of many local businesses. Because of regulations that health organizations are implementing, including increased sanitizing stations on jobsites, we are providing our clients with the specific inventory they need to continue to operate. Additionally, we are providing our services to companies and organizations that are currently serving on the frontlines of this pandemic. For example, Quick Space recently provided a massive amount of resources to set up temporary housing for people that need to be isolated or are currently isolating. We have also been assisting with multiple medical facility site logistics and the base units for on-site testing facilities throughout northern Nevada. Outside of our normal operations, we are participating in local challenges that are striving to support our employees and local restaurants. During difficult times, it’s important to take care of others, including local businesses, employees and our community.