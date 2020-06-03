NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Reno Forklift

A look inside the Reno Forklift warehouse at 171 Coney Island Dr. in Sparks.

Courtesy photo

Reno Forklift Location: 171 Coney Island Dr., Sparks, NV, 89431 Name(s) of Owners: Mark and James Heyrman How Long Have You Been In Business? 60 years Learn more Website: renoforklift.com Facebook: @renoforklift

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Reno Forklift.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: For more than 60 years, Reno Forklift has provided northern Nevada and California with forklifts, storage systems, industrial material handling, large capacity scales and much more. We carry a vast inventory of products and capabilities, so we can find the best solutions for our customers’ needs, no matter the job at hand.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: As a licensed contractor in Nevada and California, Reno Forklift is able to provide extensive knowledge regarding both regions and industry as a whole to assist our clients. Customer driven is a core value of Reno Forklift, we bring more than 60 years of knowledge and experience to our clients and we are able to provide them with unparalleled customer service. From services including forklift repairs, maintenance and training to scaled and compressors or storage systems, Reno Forklift and our employees understand that the crucial role these items can play in a business’s daily operations. We offer quick response times, updated information and constant commination to ensure our customers and their equipment are being serviced properly and efficiently.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Reno Forklift has called northern Nevada home for more than 60 years. Our employees are knowledgeable in all areas of our business and are able to provide our customers, which are also local businesses, with accurate information and the best solution for their company. As many know, the northern Nevada community is a very close-knit, family like community. We are lucky to be able to work here, live here and raise our families here.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: It’s important to give back to the community. Whether that is through donations, volunteering or hosting events where local organizations receive some or all of the proceeds. Reno Forklift is proud to host our annual free Haunted House. While admission is free, we do ask attendees to donate canned goods or monetary donations that go back into our community. Supporting our northern Nevada community is essential.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: As a locally owned and operated company, we are striving to support other local businesses that are being effective during this pandemic. Just like others, we are experiencing a change in operations and Reno Forklift is ensuring we are adapting to assist our local customers. From our 24/7 availability, to flexible payment opportunities and implementing safety precautions, many of our customers are local businesses, so ensuring we are continuing to support them in their efforts is very important to us and to our region.