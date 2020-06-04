NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Reno Pain Relief Chiropractic

Wayne Cissell is owner of Reno Pain Relief Chiropractic.

Reno Pain Relief Chiropractic Location: 6421 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV, 89511 Name(s) of Owners: Wayne Cissell How Long Have You Been In Business: 3 years Learn more Website: renobackpainchiropractic.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Reno Pain Relief Chiropractic.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Reno Pain Relief Chiropractic provides short-term pain relief chiropractic care. We understand that people with neck and back pain are looking for immediate comfort and want to resume normal, productive lives. We offer safe and cost-effective adjustments and treatments. Reno Pain Relief Chiropractic offers scheduled and drop-in appointments. We also work with all major insurance provides in northern Nevada.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Our team understands that our customers are looking for immediate comfort with their pain and are proud to offer same day appointments. With 20 years of experience, our team understands the importance of effective treatments and not providing any unnecessary treatments.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Northern Nevada is a great place to own and operate our business. From the location and having access to beautiful mountains and vast deserts to the beautiful weather and health conscious community. Northern Nevada is a wonderful place to live both professionally and personally. Additionally, we are lucky to have a thriving marketing and business-friendly environment for all types of businesses and industries.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: Giving back to our community is very important to me. People should always be striving to give back to their community. Regardless if it’s through a donation of time, product or service, taking to the time to give back is important to the community as a whole and our community members.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: During difficult times, it’s always important to support local businesses. I am activity trying to buy locally owned and made products and meals when I can. Additionally, trying to purchase items from various small businesses in our area.