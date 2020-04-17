NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Reno Tahoe Limousine

Ron Perlman and Danell Wilson-Perlman are co-owners of Reno Tahoe Limousine and Reno Tahoe Transportation.

Reno Tahoe Limousine/Reno Tahoe Transportation Location: Reno, NV Name(s) of Owners: Ron Perlman & Danell Wilson-Perlman How Long Have You Been In Business: 1987; started in Truckee Learn more: • Website: renotahoelimo.com • Facebook: @RenoTahoeLimo

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Reno-based Reno Tahoe Limousine.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: We are a full service luxury ground transportation company focusing on corporate and leisure travel in Northern Nevada and Northern California.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: We are professional, dependable and timely; we also pride ourselves on the cleanliness of our chauffeurs and vehicles (all vehicles are disinfected before and after each ride). We have captured a large portion of the market through the years by making sure that the customer receives the highest quality of service available. We strive for excellence.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Close proximity to Lake Tahoe. Reno and Tahoe are both great destinations for conferences, weddings and special events.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: Because the community has given so much to us, you cannot be successful in business without caring for your local community.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: Shopping locally at small businesses for supplies and household goods plus offering our assistance any way we can.