NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Squeeze In

Shila Morris and Kay Salerno are co-owners of the Squeeze In franchise.

Photo: CDR Photography

Squeeze In Locations: 5020 Las Brisas Blvd.; 25 Foothill Road; 4670 Sparks Blvd.; 308 N. Curry St. Name(s) of Owners: Shila Morris & Kay Salerno How Long Have You Been In Business: Since 2004 Learn more: Website: squeezein.com Facebook: @squeezein Instagram: @SqueezeIn Twitter: @SqueezeIn

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Squeeze In.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: We are a breakfast & lunch restaurant serving the Best Omelets on the Planet to Northern Nevada. We’re dedicated to having a positive impact on our hometown community and love to be a place for our guests to come enjoy an experience whether it’s celebrating a birthday, going through a tough time, or just wanting to go spend quality time with friends and family. We love to be here for and support our community!

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: We start with treating our own team with love, respect and value. We tell them that we want more FOR them than FROM them and that we want to help support them. We hire folks who live to serve, who show the love and who are dedicated to growth. We know that when we support the community, through charities, organizations, efforts and events, that we build a sense of kinship with our guests that extends out of our dining room. We also know that our guests want to see an authentic and genuine business that’s passionate about what it does and the community it serves and we do that through lots of open communication, ample amounts of appreciation and a whole lot of humility and honesty.All Squeeze In associates go above and beyond by greeting each guest with the same love and care as they would their own family. Guests are greeted with a soft and warm welcome and always a smile. The service and experience is efficient, personable, loving, forgiving and genuine! The guests love their food or it’s free!

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: The community makes owning and operating a business the most rewarding thing we have ever done. They show up and show out through tough times and continue to support us no matter what. It means the world to know that we have a tribe who loves and supports us as much as we do them.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: Giving back to the community is the right thing to do and we value being a positive impact in the place we were born and raised. It has given us so much and is the cornerstone of what we do. If there is an organization, a raffle or silent auction we can support, we ALWAYS say yes! It’s extremely important to us to take care of the community that loves us. In fact we gave to over 400 organizations last year and major sponsored two of our favorite events: the Great Reno Balloon Races and ArTown. We also give a portion of every single credit card transaction to the Children’s Cabinet through our credit card partner program: Gratis Gives.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: During the pandemic, we hosted a telethon-esque show on Facebook Live and opened up the opportunity for other businesses to send us videos to show to promote themselves and let the community know what modified services they are offering. It was a huge hit and we had an amazing response from the community! We featured more than 2 dozen local businesses and had thousands of views on the broadcast. In addition, we personally are supporting locals by ordering or purchasing from various local businesses each week, and using as many local vendors as possible. For instance Blind Dog Coffee, Truckee Sourdough and Bonanza Produce. We’ve also supported the community personally by ordering from other local restaurants like Casa Grande, Waldens or The Cheeseboard, and helping to support and share messages of other entrepreneurs like Camie Cragg Fitness and Keva Juice.