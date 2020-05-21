NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: Steamboat Hot Springs Healing Center & Spa

Steamboat Hot Springs Healing Center & Spa is located at 16010 S. Virginia St. in Reno.

Steamboat Hot Springs Healing Center & Spa Location: 16010 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89521 Name(s) of Owners: Steamboat Hot Springs is a nonprofit business. It is owned by the International Community of Christ, a 501(c) (3) entity. How Long Have You Been In Business: Steamboat has been in existence since the 1850s. The Church acquired Steamboat by gift in 1987. It re-opened to the public in 1995. Learn more: Website: steamboatsprings.org Facebook: @steamboathotsprings Instagram: @steamboatspringsreno LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/steamboat-hot-springs-healing-center-&-spa

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April, May and June, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile Steamboat Hot Springs Healing Center & Spa.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: Steamboat Hot Springs Healing Center & Spa is Reno’s only mineral hot springs. A registered state historic landmark, Steamboat features geothermal water for soaking combined with the relaxation of a spa. Considered a local treasure — a therapeutic respite in the high desert of the West — Steamboat’s famous natural volcanic eaters are chock-full of rare, health-boosting minerals found nowhere else in North America. Unique among hot springs, all private soaks at Steamboat include aromatherapy, as well as the use of the outdoor hot tub and steam room. Hot and cool geothermal hydrotherapy is offered in the private mineral tubs. Bathing suits are required in public areas; however, towels and robes are provided gratis. In addition to soaking, Steamboat Hot Springs offers a full menu of healing services, such as therapeutic massage (including those using CBD oil and promoting lymphatic stimulation), dry sauna, detoxifying mud wraps, exfoliation scrubs, and Ayurveda consultations. Steamboat is also on the cutting edge of vibrational therapeutics offering its trademark Sonatherapy, sound table with full spectrum light therapy, and other energetic modalities. Steamboat is an ideal setting for special events, with facilities for group receptions, educational classes and seminars, and destination weddings. On-site accommodations include a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house with a kitchen and living room. Steamboat Hot Springs Healing Center & Spa offers gift cards, memberships, day packages, and a retail store with CBD products, signature aromatherapy blends, and specially made bath salts and topical sprays custom-blended with Steamboat’s own minerals.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Our mission at Steamboat is to provide our guests with quality care in therapeutics and natural approaches to health and wellness. Customer service is an area that we take much pride in at Steamboat Hot Springs. One of the many things we try to ensure is to have happy employees who enjoy being on our team doing what they love. A big part of this is our highly qualified massage and other therapists. Additionally, we also take great care in keeping our facility clean and sanitary at all times. This is particularly important now while everyone is dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: Northern Nevada IS a great place to own and operate a business. Besides that fact that it has attracted a variety of new companies to the area, our communities here in northern Nevada are tight-knit, work together well, and are very friendly. People who live here support local business, and there is a lot of networking and sharing of ideas that happens because of it. We look forward to introducing more and more people in northern Nevada to Steamboat and what it has to offer.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: It’s one of the golden rules. It’s always important to give back. A sense of community is very important no matter where you live. As social beings, we gravitate towards togetherness and being with others. It’s important to do that in a healthy environment. Therefore, it’s vital that as people who make up the community, we help each other as much possible and create a feeling of unity.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: First and foremost, Steamboat has supported our much-appreciated employees, including therapists, during this difficult time by keeping them on the payroll. In addition, we have teamed up with a company in Montana who created a special blend of Steamboat’s unique minerals as bath salts and topical sprays. In this way, our customers are able to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of Steamboat’s minerals in the privacy of their own homes while they social distance.