NNBW Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes profile: The Brewer’s Cabinet

From left, Chris Kahl, Zachary Cage and Michael Connolly are longtime friends and owners of five local food and drink establishments, including The Brewer’s Cabinet in Reno.

Courtesy photo

The Brewer’s Cabinet Location: 475 South Arlington Ave., Reno, NV 89501 Name(s) of Owners: Michael Connolly, Chris Kahl, Zach Cage, Kevin Tappan How Long Have You Been In Business: Since 2012 Learn more: Website: thebrewerscabinet.com Facebook: @BrewersCabinet Twitter: @brewerscabinet Instagram: @brewers_cabinet

EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 7, the NNBW launched the “Support Your Local Business Sweepstakes” as a way to support local businesses in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the Sweepstakes in April and May, we’ll be featuring each of our business partners in a special Q-and-A. Today, we profile The Brewer’s Cabinet.

NNBW: Tell us about your business and some of the most important services you provide?

Answer: BC is a small batch brewery designed with the idea of creating fresh, exciting and unique beers. We pair that with a fresh, pub style menu in our rustically inspired brewpub and taproom to create a fun, comfortable place to hang out with friends and enjoy a good time. We recently opened an event room and conference room for larger groups and private parties and look forward to having more guests enjoy those spaces when it’s deemed safe for us to reopen.

NNBW: What are some of the key things your business does to ensure premium levels of customer service?

Answer: Two things we strongly believe in is following the steps of service, as well as recruiting our brewery team to provide a series of beer education courses for our front of house staff. Additionally, we incorporate feedback from both our guests and our staff to make improvements in our service.

NNBW: What makes Northern Nevada such a great place to own and operate a business?

Answer: The owners of The Brewer’s Cabinet believe so strongly in the local community, and the advancement of small business growth and development in Downtown & Midtown Reno, that they started The Reno Rebuild Project. BC, along with its sister properties, donates a nickel for every item sold back to RRP, which provides local startups with funding to either get started or to expand their local business. It’s a collaborative effort to find opportunities to give a hand up, not a hand out.

NNBW: As a local business owner, why do you feel it’s important to give back to the community?

Answer: We feel as business owners, and members of the community it is essential to give back some of the love and support we have received from the community. Craft beer is an exciting field that allows the BC team with many opportunities to push our creativity to new levels and strive to be innovative in the brewing industry. However, it ultimately is a vehicle by which we can go out and do good in the community.

NNBW: What are you doing to support other local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer: We are partnering with Roundabout Catering and Brothers Barbecue to combine their great food with our beer to provide safe, curbside to-go service at our Production Facility on White Fir. The goal is to provide support where possible to hopefully help keep each other going during this time.